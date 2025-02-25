Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,055 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $841,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 52,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 160,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 121.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

