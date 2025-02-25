Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 17.8% – Time to Sell?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) fell 17.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.29. 1,104,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,245,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
