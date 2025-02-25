Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 17.8% – Time to Sell?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) fell 17.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.29. 1,104,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,245,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDA

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

About Neptune Digital Assets

The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.