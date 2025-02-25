Douglas Dynamics Appoints New President, While AerSale Names Thomas Mullins to Its Board

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW) announced in its recent Form 8-K filing that its Board of Directors elected Chris Bernauer as President, Work Truck Attachments, effective February 28, 2025. The move comes amid an ongoing restructuring of the company’s leadership team. The filing noted that Mark Van Genderen, who has served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer since September 17, 2024, had been serving concurrently as President, Work Truck Attachments prior to Mr. Bernauer’s appointment. Mr. Van Genderen will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer with unchanged compensation following the leadership change.

In an attached exhibit to the filing, AerSale Corporation (Nasdaq: ASLE) announced the immediate appointment of Thomas Mullins to its Board of Directors. Mr. Mullins brings more than 30 years of investment banking experience from his tenure at Raymond James, during which he participated in over 140 transactions including mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, stock offerings, share repurchases, and debt issuances. He was also instrumental in founding Raymond James’ investment banking practice and developing a specialized focus within the Airlines and Aviation Services segment in both the Americas and Europe.

AerSale’s Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Finazzo, stated that the addition of Mr. Mullins would enhance the company’s financial acumen and help optimize its capital structure while assessing future financial opportunities. Mr. Mullins holds an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. His appointment brings AerSale’s board size to eight members.

Both announcements reflect leadership and governance adjustments aimed at strengthening the companies’ respective operational and financial strategies.

