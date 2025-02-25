The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $381.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

