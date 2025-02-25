ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.87, Zacks reports. ASM International had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $587.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $594.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.04. ASM International has a 52 week low of $510.81 and a 52 week high of $813.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 price target on the stock.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

