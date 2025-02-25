JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 697.69 ($8.80) and last traded at GBX 964 ($12.17), with a volume of 484152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 960 ($12.12).

JTC Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 966.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,017.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.68.

JTC Company Profile

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

