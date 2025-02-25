Mizuho Lowers Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. 1,340,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

