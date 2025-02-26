Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after buying an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,279,000 after purchasing an additional 551,475 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

