Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

SRRTF opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.