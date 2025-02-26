Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.6 %
SRRTF opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $10.96.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on Compliance News
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Wall Street’s Most Wanted: 2 Highly Shorted Stocks Right Now
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Etsy Loses Its Meme Stock Shine – Is It Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.