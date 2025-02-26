B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Zacks reports. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. B&G Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE BGS opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -223.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

