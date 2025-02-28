National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $53.48.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Beverage by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
