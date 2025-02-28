Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Toyota Motor makes up 2.3% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $182.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.13. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

