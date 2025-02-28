Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Welltower by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $151.54 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $152.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.