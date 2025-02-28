Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WTW opened at $335.29 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $245.04 and a fifty-two week high of $339.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -335.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

