Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 75,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.24.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.