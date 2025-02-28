Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 350 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $124.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.12 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

