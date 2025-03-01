Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5 billion-$23.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.7 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.300-9.300 EPS.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average is $118.17. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at $97,386,032.16. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

