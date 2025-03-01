Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 312,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $573.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.87 and its 200 day moving average is $528.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,093. This represents a 87.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,025 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

