Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Up 287.5% in February

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sonova Stock Performance

SONVY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 18,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17. Sonova has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $77.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SONVY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

