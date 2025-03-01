SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

SAF-Holland stock remained flat at C$18.20 during trading hours on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of C$18.20 and a 1-year high of C$19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.39.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

