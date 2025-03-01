SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SAF-Holland Stock Performance
SAF-Holland stock remained flat at C$18.20 during trading hours on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of C$18.20 and a 1-year high of C$19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.39.
About SAF-Holland
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SAF-Holland
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.