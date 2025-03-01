Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $292.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.