Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Down 81.6% in February

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 283.0 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Sino Land stock remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.25.
About Sino Land
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Land
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.