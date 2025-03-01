Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Down 81.6% in February

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 283.0 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

Sino Land stock remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

