Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Short Interest Update

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the January 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance

SILEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 3,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,282. Silver Elephant Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Get Silver Elephant Mining alerts:

About Silver Elephant Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.