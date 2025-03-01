Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Short Interest Update

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the January 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance
SILEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 3,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,282. Silver Elephant Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.
About Silver Elephant Mining
