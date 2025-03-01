FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Short Interest Update

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of FirstGroup stock remained flat at $2.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 316. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.