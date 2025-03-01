FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Short Interest Update

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FirstGroup Stock Performance
Shares of FirstGroup stock remained flat at $2.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 316. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.
FirstGroup Company Profile
