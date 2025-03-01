Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Short Interest Update

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Q.E.P. Stock Up 0.1 %

QEPC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483. The company has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of -0.38. Q.E.P. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

