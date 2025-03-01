Short Interest in Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Grows By 334.0%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 334.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Lucero Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,896. Lucero Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32.
Lucero Energy Company Profile
