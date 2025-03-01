Short Interest in Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Grows By 334.0%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 334.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,896. Lucero Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

