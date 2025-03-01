Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of FTGFF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.