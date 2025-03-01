Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Price Performance
Good Gaming stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 15,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,841. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
Good Gaming Company Profile
