Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Price Performance

Good Gaming stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 15,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,841. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants interested in competing at the high school or college level worldwide. The company offers Galactic Acres mobile game featuring unique characters, stories, and Web3 enhanced experiences.

