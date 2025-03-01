Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 1.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 32,233,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 94,980,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $70,850,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

