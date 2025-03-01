Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 5,887 shares.The stock last traded at $39.51 and had previously closed at $39.57.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.03.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF
About Global X Conscious Companies ETF
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
