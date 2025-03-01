Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 5,887 shares.The stock last traded at $39.51 and had previously closed at $39.57.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.