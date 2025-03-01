Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading Down 12% – Should You Sell?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 85.35 ($1.07). Approximately 22,656,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 4,021,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.22).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current year.
Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.
Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.
