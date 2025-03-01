Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Down 14.7% – What’s Next?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) fell 14.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 268.78 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 284.34 ($3.58). 12,393,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 11,945,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.20 ($4.19).

Ocado Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 307.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 334.88.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (48.91) (($0.62)) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

