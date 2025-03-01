American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Up 366.7% in February

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:NYC traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336. American Strategic Investment has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

