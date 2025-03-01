Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading 6.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 8,867,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 44,897,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 814,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 550,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 752,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 247,267 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 154,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 138,817 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

