Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kajima Stock Performance

Kajima stock remained flat at $21.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, real estate development, architectural design, and other businesses worldwide. It engages in the construction of power stations, railways, roads, airports, and seaports; design and consulting; procurement and construction; sales and services; book publishing; hotel and leisure; and greening and insurance businesses.

