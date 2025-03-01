Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 445.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 37,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,706,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2,685.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 64,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $748.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.1272 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

