Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 178,614,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 203,200,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Down 22.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
