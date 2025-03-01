Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Drops By 92.9%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS GOFPY traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.88. 6,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,990. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$7.52 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.53.
About Organization of Football Prognostics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Organization of Football Prognostics
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.