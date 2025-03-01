Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Drops By 92.9%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS GOFPY traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.88. 6,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,990. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$7.52 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.53.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

