Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading 3.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 21,718,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 89,313,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Versarien Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £699,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.
Versarien Company Profile
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
