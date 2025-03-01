West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,302,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 388,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

