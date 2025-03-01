Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) were up 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 203,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 183,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$15.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Rackla Metals

In related news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,115,000 shares of company stock worth $116,700. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Featured Stories

