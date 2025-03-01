Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Short Interest Down 93.3% in February

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 31st total of 829,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Volato Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SOAR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 45,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,699. Volato Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

Insider Transactions at Volato Group

In related news, insider Nicholas James Cooper sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $119,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,923. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volato Group

About Volato Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volato Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volato Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Volato Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

