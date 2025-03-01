Short Interest in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Rises By 620.6%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,300 shares, an increase of 620.6% from the January 31st total of 93,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 771,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Equillium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 45,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,996. Equillium has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,824,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Equillium comprises about 5.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. owned about 5.15% of Equillium as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

