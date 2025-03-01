Bank OZK Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank OZK lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.72. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

