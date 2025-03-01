Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 735.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

Galantas Gold stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 31,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,306. Galantas Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates the Omagh Gold Project, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers located in Northern Ireland. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gairloch Project, covering 217 square kilometers mineral license area in Scotland.

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.