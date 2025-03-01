BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in February

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

Shares of BDOUY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1728 per share. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

