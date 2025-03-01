Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,824,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,713. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $5.25.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
