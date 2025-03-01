Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,824,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,713. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content.

