Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declines By 50.5%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 22,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,531. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Aviva has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $14.03.
AVVIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
