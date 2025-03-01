Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Short Interest Up 676.5% in February

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 676.5% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROE traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $30.87. 14,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $32.41.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

