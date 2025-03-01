Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.1 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $269.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $273.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

